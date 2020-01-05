Namrata Shirodkar shares a photo of her 3 heroes; Says 'Blessed to have them as my pillars of strength'

Namrata Shirodkar is also sharing her excitement for the upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Recently, the star wife shared a collage picture of the three generations - Mahesh Babu's father Krishna, Mahesh Babu and her son Gautham.

Mahesh Babu has geared up for the promotions of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers of Mahesh Babu starrer are leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions. Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar is also sharing her excitement for the upcoming film. Recently, the star wife shared a collage picture of the three generations - Mahesh Babu's father Krishna, Mahesh Babu and her son Gautham.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also stars actress Vijayashanti and Prakash Raj in key roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the music for the film is been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Credits :Instagram

