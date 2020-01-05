Namrata Shirodkar shares a photo of her 3 heroes; Says 'Blessed to have them as my pillars of strength'
Namrata Shirodkar is also sharing her excitement for the upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Recently, the star wife shared a collage picture of the three generations - Mahesh Babu's father Krishna, Mahesh Babu and her son Gautham.
Mahesh Babu has geared up for the promotions of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The makers of Mahesh Babu starrer are leaving no stone unturned for the film's promotions. Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar is also sharing her excitement for the upcoming film. Recently, the star wife shared a collage picture of the three generations - Mahesh Babu's father Krishna, Mahesh Babu and her son Gautham.
Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "My 3 super heroes life has come a full circle #gratitude for what these men do for me !! Greatful for these men who bring me each time a different learning blessed to have them as my pillars of strength." Meanwhile, never seen before mega event will take place today evening in Hyderabad. The event will be attended by the entire cast and crew of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Megastar Chiranjeevi will be seen as the chief guest for the event. Also, the trailer of Sarileru Neekevvaru will be release tonight.
