Namrata Shirodkar shares a stunning picture to express her current mood; Check it out

Telugu star Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a beautiful picture of herself expressing her current mood. The candid picture looks breath-taking and the fans are delighted to see the former beauty's latest picture. The former actress has been sharing candid throwback pictures and videos of daughter Sitara and son Gautam. Recently, Namrata shared a stunning throwback video of Sitara where she was seen singing on a flight. Namrata also wrote in her Instagram post that once a performer is always a performer.

The Bharat Ane Nenu star has shared fun pictures and videos as she was spending quality time with his kids amid the Coronavirus lockdown in the country. The south star who recently gave a mega-hit in Sarileru Neekevvaru was seen enjoying himself thoroughly on game night with son Gautam. The father-son duo got in a friendly competition over the games. The south star received a lot of appreciation for his role as an Army Officer named Major Ajay Krishna in the Anil Ravipudi directorial. The southern flick featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The pictures of the actress from the sets of Sarileru Neekevvaru had gone viral on social media.

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's picture:

The fans and audience members enjoyed the chemistry between the southern diva Rashmika Mandanna and Mahesh Babu. The fans and are now eagerly looking forward to hearing about Mahesh Babu's next film. There is a strong buzz that Mahesh Babu will be playing the lead in Geetha Govindam director's next film. There is no official announcement made yet, but the fans are waiting eagerly for an update.

