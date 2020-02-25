Namrata Shirodkar shares a sweet picture of Mahesh Babu with kids Gautham & Sitara; calls them three of a kind

Namrata Shirodkar captioned her picture stating that Mahesh Babu, daughter Sitara and son Gautham were three of a kind. Check out the picture.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared an adorable picture of kids Gautham and Sitara with their daddy dearest. Namrata Shirodkar captioned her picture stating that Mahesh, Sitara, and Gautham were three of a kind. Namrata wrote that Mahesh Babu has a unique equation with son Gautham, and daughter Sitara has her own mind, and where does she fit into the equation. The former beauty queen and actress shared this picture from their vacation. The south megastar Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the glory of his recent success Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film proved to be a blockbuster hit. The south drama did exceedingly well at the box office. The Mahesh Babu starrer was helmed by Anil Ravipudi, of F2 - Fun and Frustration fame. The south flick which saw Mahesh Babu play the role of an Army Officer, named Major Ajay Krishna also featured Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. The sizzling chemistry between the film Sarileru Neekevvaru's lead pair had become the talking about for the fans and film audience. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru's songs also proved to be smashing hits among the fans and music lovers.

Check out the post by Namrata Shirodkar:

The song Daang Daang saw the lead actor Mahesh Babu shake a leg alongside the south siren Tamannaah Bhatia. Right from the film's first look to the trailer, the fans and audience members gave the film a thundering response. The lead actor Mahesh Babu also took to his social media to thank his fans and followers for accepting the film with open arms.

