Namrata Shirodkar shares a sweet picture with Mahesh Babu on Valentine's Day; says he still makes me smile

The stunning Namrata Shirodkar shared a sweet picture with Mahesh Babu on the eve Valentine's Day. The black and white picture sees Namrata and Mahesh in a happy mood. The mother of two, Namrata Shirodkar, wrote in her Instagram account that the south superstar Mahesh Babu, has been her Valentines for the last 15 years. The former actress and beauty queen, Namrata Shirodkar also adds in her post that Mahesh Babu still makes her smile. Mahesh Babu is currently basing in the glory of his recent hit film titled, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The director is known for his film, F2 – Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead. The south megastar Mahesh Babu who featured in films like Spyder, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Bharat Ane Nenu and Pokiri will be seen in some interesting projects. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru saw Mahesh Babu, play the lead along with the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna. The southern beauty Rashmika was seen in a unique role. The fans and film audience loved the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna.

The lead actor essayed the role of an Army Officer, named Major Ajay Krishna. The fans loved every bit of the film. Right from the first look to the trailer, kept the fans very curious about film. The film proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The fans and followers of the south superstar are waiting to see Mahesh Babu on the big screen.

