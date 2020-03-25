Namrata Shirodkar shares a sweet video of daughter Sitara sending best wishes in Marathi for Gudi Padwa; WATCH

Namrata wrote in her post that her little pudding is wishing all her Marathi family from home on Gudi Padwa.

South star Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared an adorable video of daughter Sitara sending best wishes in Marathi for Gudi Padwa. The former beauty queen and mother of two, Namrata Shirodkar shared a sweet video of daughter Sitara wishing her maternal family on Gudi Padwa. Namrata wrote in her post that her little pudding is wishing all her Marathi family from home. Sitara looks adorable in a traditional outfit as she sends her good wishes. The former actress had previously shared a candid picture of Sitara with her father, Mahesh Babu. Namrata writes in her post that Sitara is glad that she will get to see her father more as compared to before, amid the 21 days lockdown in the country.

The south actor Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the glory of his recent release, titled Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film featured Mahesh Babu as an Army Officer, named Major Ajay Krishna. The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead opposite the Bharat Ane Nenu star. The film which was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi proved to be a mega-hit at the box office.

Check out the post by Namrata Shirodkar:

Now, the latest update on the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor is that he will be seen as the lead in Parasuram's upcoming film. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the female lead opposite the Maharshi star. The film is touted to be a wholesome family entertainer. The director is reportedly working on the script.

