Namrata Shirodkar shares throwback PHOTOS of Mahesh Babu and son Gautam having a gala time

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared stunning throwback pictures of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor and son Gautam on her Instagram account. The former beauty queen says that love is all you are born with and love is all you can give. The throwback pictures shared by Namrata features Mahesh Babu and Gautam in a playful mood and it looks like the father-son duo had a gala time. The former actress Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing stunning throwback photos of Mahesh Babu with kids, Gautam and Sitara.

The Bharat Ane Nenu actor shared a video of him having a fun time with son Gautam as they enjoy a game night together. Amid the lockdown period, Mahesh Babu is making sure to spend as much time with both his kids as possible. The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is looking forward to doing some interesting projects, now that his film with director Anil Ravipudi has set the bar of expectations pretty high. The fans are hoping that the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor will choose a very challenging role for his next film.

Check out the post shared by Namrata Shirodkar

News reports suggest that Mahesh Babu could feature as the lead actor in south director Parasuram's upcoming film. The director is known for his hit drama titled Geetha Govindam. The south flick had Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. Now, all eyes are on the Maharshi actor to see which film he chooses to go ahead first after the lockdown is over. All the south films had to postpone the releases of their films owing to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

