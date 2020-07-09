Namrata Shirodkar shares a throwback pic with Aishwarya Rai, Anupam Kher and recalls her last film's memories

Months before getting married to Mahesh Babu, Namrata wrapped up the shoot of her last film in London and now, she recollects those fond memories.

Superstar Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar is super active on social media and has been treating her fans with some amazing throwback memories. The former actress recently shared a throwback picture from the sets of her last film, Bride And Prejudice, which had released in 2004. Months before getting married to Mahesh Babu, Namrata wrapped up the shoot of her last film in London and now, she recollects those fond memories. One can see in this major throwback moment, Namrata on the sets with , Anupam Kher and the entire team posing for a perfect group picture.

Sharing a throwback jam-packed group picture with the team, Namrata Shiodkar wrote, "This one is special!! My last day on the sets of my last film, Bride & Prejudice!! It was a wrap for our film and the end of a phase for me.!! Was getting home to be married... 3 long months in London with this mammoth cast and crew... Enjoyed every single bit of it !! So many memories attached to this one... @sivan_santosh thanks for sharing this with me ."

Bride And Prejudice was directed by Gurinder Chadha and is an adaptation of Jane Austen's 1813 novel Pride and Prejudice.

Namrata Shirodkar had quit her successful career in Bollywood only to marry Mahesh Babu. However, the Vaastav actress never had regrets about it. Speaking about it, Namrata back then in an interview with DC said, "There was never a burning desire to be a top actress in the first place. I happily gave up my career to marry Mahesh. And luckily, in the 14 years of our marriage, there has never been a single moment of regret or bitterness. People find it hard to believe that we’re so happy together after all these years."

