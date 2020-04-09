Namrata Shirodkar shares a throwback picture of her family time with Mahesh Babu & son Gautham

The former beauty queen wrote in her Instagram post that she finally found the picture of her family time with husband Mahesh Babu and son Gautham.

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar shared a stunning throwback picture from her family time from the sets of the south film ONE. The former beauty queen wrote in her Instagram post that she finally found the picture of her family time with husband Mahesh Babu and son Gautham. The former actress Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing candid pictures of her quarantine time at home with her family. Namrata recently shared an unseen picture of Mahesh Babu along with daughter Sitara. The adorable picture is winning the hearts of the fans and followers of south star Mahesh Babu. On the work front, the south actor recently featured in the film called Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film was helmed by south director Anil Ravipudi who is known for his hit film titled F2 – Fun and Frustration. The southern drama Sarileru Neekevvaru, saw Mahesh Babu play the role of an Army Officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The fans and film audiences loved Mahesh Babu's tough Army Officer look. The film had sultry diva, Rashmika Mandanna as the film's female lead. Sarileru Neekevvaru did exceedingly well at the box office and fans loved every aspect of the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

Check out the picture of Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar and Gautham:

There is a strong buzz that Mahesh Babu will be doing a film with director Parasuram. The news update states that the actor is currently reading the script and if all goes well, he will essay the lead in the film by Geetha Govindam director. Now, all eyes are on the official announcement about the film.

