Namrata Shirodkar to Shilpa Reddy: Harsha Chemudu’s star studded Diwali party 2023

Harsha Chemudu, fondly known as Viva Harsha, hosted a dazzling Diwali party at his Hyderabad residence, which became an unforgettable spectacle, radiating joy and laughter into the starry night.

A cluster of Telugu film industry luminaries attended the soirée, including Manoj Manchu, Sundeep Kishan, Aadhi Pinisetty, Satyadev, Panja Vaishnav Tej, Eesha Rebba, Chandoo Mondeti, Suhas, Priyanka Jawalkar, Faria Abdullah, Praveen Sattaru, Sandeep Raj, and Nikhil. The prestigious guest list added both glamour and warmth to the celebration.

Harsha Chemudu’s star-studded Diwali gala

Harsha's residence became the epicenter of unity and camaraderie within the Telugu film fraternity. The Diwali festivities, a melting pot of well-known actors, comedians, and filmmakers, not only showcased the deep bonds among these celebrities but also provided a rare peek into the closely-knit entertainment community thriving in the heart of Hyderabad.

The diverse guest list, featuring both established names and rising talents, painted a vibrant picture of a shared celebration of lights. As images and videos from the Diwali bash made waves on social media, fans were treated to candid glimpses of their beloved stars reveling in the festivities. The shared moments among these celebrities are marked by genuine joy and festive cheer.

Check out the Diwali bash photos below

Namrata Shirodkar's radiant Diwali look

Amidst the glittering array of celebrities, Namrata Shirodkar shone in a gold-colored embroidered kurta set. The Vamsi diva exuded elegance, complementing her look with statement earrings that added a touch of sophistication. Her minimal yet natural makeup choice perfectly accentuated her radiant Diwali glow, showcasing a style that seamlessly blended tradition and modernity.

Check out the Diwali bash photos of Namrata Shirodkar below

The Diwali party was graced not only by Namrata Shirodkar but also by other prominent figures, including Shilpa Reddy, Sudheer Babu, Manjula Ghattamaneni with her husband Sanjay Swaroop, Ashok Galla, and Padmavathi Ghattamaneni. The presence of near and dear friends and family members added to the grandeur of the celebration, making it a star-studded affair that resonated with glamour and grace.

ALSO READ: Kalidas Jayaram and longtime girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar get engaged in dreamy ceremony: Photos