Namrata Shirodkar welcomes designer Sabyasachi in Hyderabad; drops pics from night filled with 'fashion, friendships'

Namrata Shirodkar joined in to celebrate ace fashion designer Sabyasachi, who opened the doors of his new store in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The diva and several other friends and reputed faces from the fashion world attended the bash. Soon, she posted pictures from the celebration night filled with “fashion and memories.”

On Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar dropped a bunch of pictures from a fun-filled evening celebrating the opening of Sabyasachi’s new boutique in the city of Hyderabad.

Check out the pictures here:

Namrata penned a candid note, expressing her gratitude and wrote, "About last night… A night filled with fashion, friendships and memories made!” She added, “@sabyasachiofficial, it was an evening straight out of a dream! Your creative genius on display right here in Hyd city.. thank you for having me!!!”

Well, matching the vibe with the fashionable evening, Namrata looked resplendent in a beige-hued three-piece suit, to which she gave an Indo-western touch by accessorizing with a layered neckpiece.

She kept her hair half-tied and carried a statement clutch. Her pictures spoke volumes about minimalist yet classy fashion.

In other news, Namrata turned host for her sister Shilpa Shirodkar a few days back, after the latter returned home from her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 18. As the two sisters reunited, they were joined by filmmaker Farah Khan as well.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Namrata shared a picture of Shilpa and Farah having a gala time. Captioning the post, the former actress wrote, “My two favourites.”

On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar’s husband and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has been in the spotlight courtesy of his massive upcoming project SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the upcoming film stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead opposite him.