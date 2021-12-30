Namrata Shirodkar's sister Shilpa tests COVID 19 positive during her trip with Mahesh Babu and family in Dubai

Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law and Namrata Shirodkar’s sister-actress Shilpa Shirodkar has tested positive for COVID-19. The actress who has isolated herself now, shared a picture from her fourth day of quarantine on social media with the caption, "COVID POSITIVE!!! #Day4, Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules... your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love.”

Shilpa Shirodkar was vacationing with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar in Dubai. Namrata Shirodkar even penned a adorable post on Instagram regarding the family trip. She wrote, “Colourful lunches with the best !! Enjoyed a lovely lovely afternoon with Dubai’s favourite people @shilpashirodkar73 @roseminsworld @anoushkaranjit and needless to say @upasanakaminenikonidela no one can host a brunch better than you…Thankyou so much for making it happen !! @manishmalhotra05 it was such a pleasant surprise to see you today…we need to do this in hyderabad next .. soon.”

Check out the post below:

Shilpa Shirodkar featured in films Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, etc. and also did serials Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Silsila Pyaar Ka among others.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu will share screen space with Keerthy Suresh in director Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has been jointly financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. S. Thaman has scored the music for the film, while cinematography has been done by R. Madhi. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be released on 1 April 2022.