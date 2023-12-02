Namratha Shirodkar and Gautham Ghattamneni celebrate five years of AMB theater; clicked in Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu, a Telugu cinema star revered as the Superstar of Tollywood, has enthralled audiences for over two decades with his captivating performances and undeniable charm. He is one of the most bankable actors in Indian cinema and co-owner of AMB Cinemas, a luxurious multiplex theatre in Hyderabad. AMB Cinemas celebrated its fifth anniversary on December 2nd.

Namrata Shirodkar and her son, Gautham Ghattamaneni, were spotted at the AMB Theater today to celebrate the cinema's fifth anniversary. The photos capture Gautham enthusiastically cutting the cake and reveling in the occasion. Alongside Gautham, his mother Namrata Shirodkar is seen gleefully singing, clapping, and holding up five fingers to commemorate the theater's milestone.

Namrata Shirodkar exuded timeless elegance, sporting a stylish colored suit and trousers paired with a crisp white shirt. She complemented her ensemble with chic black and white spectacles and opted for minimal makeup, allowing her radiant smile to shine through. Gautam, on the other hand, looked smart and casual in a maroon and blue checkered shirt teamed with a white T-shirt, blue denim jeans, and multicolored sneakers.

Their presence at the event highlighted the strong bond between mother and son and their affection for AMB Theater.

Check out the photos of Namrata Shirodkar and her son Gautham Ghattamaneni below

Other business ventures of Mahesh Babu

In addition to his illustrious acting career, Mahesh Babu is also a successful entrepreneur. He has ventured into the fashion industry with his clothing brand, The Humble Co., offering designer wear for men. Additionally, he established his own production house, Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu (GMB), which he co-manages with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar.

The production house has produced several blockbuster films, including Srimanthudu, Brahmotsavam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, and Major, showcasing Mahesh Babu's versatility as a producer.

Upcoming projects of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's next cinematic endeavor is the highly anticipated Guntur Kaaram, directed by the acclaimed Trivikram Srinivas. The film is poised to be a major milestone in Mahesh Babu's career. The stellar cast includes Prakash Raj, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna.

In another exciting development, Mahesh Babu is reportedly in discussions with the legendary SS Rajamouli for a potential collaboration. This potential pairing of two of Telugu cinema's biggest names has generated immense excitement among fans, who eagerly await further details about the project.

ALSO READ: Shriya Saran stuns in a white shirt and pairs it up with a brown slit skirt as she papped at the Mumbai airport