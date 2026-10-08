Nana Patekar Passes Away: Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Vishal and more mourn the loss of veteran actor

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Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75 in Goa. With the actor leaving behind a legacy of iconic characters, several celebrities from South India have expressed their condolences.

Nana Patekar’s Demise: South celebs mourn veteran actor’s loss

Taking to social media, Rajinikanth penned a note for his Kaala co-star and said, “I can’t believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Similarly, Jr NTR wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Nana Patekar sir, one of Indian cinema’s finest actors. There was an unmistakable honesty and intensity in every character he portrayed. His performances never felt like acting, but like life unfolding on screen. A remarkable artist whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Additionally, actors like Vishal, Prakash Raj, and Kajal Aggarwal also wrote about his passing. Prakash Raj shared a picture alongside the actor, remembering the moments and bond they shared.

Here are the reactions:

Moreover, celebrities like Chiranjeevi , AR Rahman, and Shiva Rajkumar also penned condolence messages for the actor. Sharing his heartfelt words, the Megastar said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Nana Patekar. An extraordinary actor with a powerful screen presence and an artistic journey uniquely his own, he left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.”

The actor added, “Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and his service through his Foundation reflected his commitment to helping those in need. His legacy of art and humanity will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Moreover, celebrities like Chiranjeevi , AR Rahman, and Shiva Rajkumar also penned condolence messages for the actor. Sharing his heartfelt words, the Megastar said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of the legendary Nana Patekar. An extraordinary actor with a powerful screen presence and an artistic journey uniquely his own, he left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.”

The actor added, “Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and his service through his Foundation reflected his commitment to helping those in need. His legacy of art and humanity will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news of his passing.

While Nana Patekar primarily built his career in Hindi and Marathi cinema, he made a powerful impact on South Indian cinema through his iconic roles. The actor had appeared in films like Rajinikanth’s Kaala and Bommalattam.

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