Nandamuri Balakrishna abruptly pushes Anjali during Gangs of Godavari pre-release event; here’s how actress reacted

Vishwak Sen's upcoming film Gangs of Godavari is one of the most anticipated projects for the actor. The makers held a special trailer launch event, which was attended by the entire star cast. Not just that, legendary actor Nandamuri Balakrishna also graced the event to shower his blessings on the team of Gangs of Godavari.

However, a video has been circulating online in which Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen pushing Anjali as he arrives on stage. Apart from that, a picture shows a bottle of alcohol filled in a water bottle kept near the actor. Have a look!

Nandamuri Balakrishna's abruptly pushes Anjali

In the shared video by film analyst Christopher Kanagaraj, Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen asking Anjali to shift on stage for a picture-perfect moment with everyone.

Later, NBK was seen giving a sudden push to Anjali, while her co-star Neha Shetty suddenly held her, and everyone in the crowd started laughing and shouting at the incident. The video also showed Anjali bursting into laughter after what transpired at the event.

In the other video, a monitor screen captured that 2 water bottles had been kept near Nandamuri Balakrishna; one was filled with water, and the other allegedly had alcohol in it. After a while, a screen pans on NBK, showing him laughing and listening to others.

More about Gangs of Godavari

Vishwak Sen, Anjali, Neha Shetty, Radhika, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, Madhunandan, Aayesha Khan, and other actors play major roles in the action drama. The legendary composer Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the soundtrack, and Aditya soundtrack has acquired the audio rights.

Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music and background scores for the action-thriller, which Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas produced in association with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya, Venkat Upputuri, and Gopichand Innamuri. Gangs of Godavari is all set to hit theaters on May 31, 2024.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming films

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently gearing up for his next big venture, tentatively titled NBK 109, featuring him in a never-seen-before avatar. Besides Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film also stars Urvashi Rautela, Chandini Chowdary, Payal Rajput, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, and many others in key roles.

The action film was directed by Bobby Kolli and produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya through a joint venture between Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. As of now, the makers have not given any update on its release date.

