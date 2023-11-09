Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela snapped at Bhagavanth Kesari's success event; PICS

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest film, Bhagavanth Kesari, which also features Sreeleela in the lead, hit the big screens on October 19th. The film has been a massive success, earning praises for the performances, and the chemistry that the two actors had on screen.

The makers of the film had earlier embarked on a journey, visiting various districts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for press meets. In the latest update, the two lead actors have been clicked together at the success event of the film, which took place on 9th November.

The Veera Simha Reddy actor was seen in a beige two-piece suit and a white shirt. He was also adorned with accessories, like rings, chains, and a golden watch. As for Sreeleela, she was seen in an elegant off-white lehenga choli set. She also donned a statement necklace and a pair of earrings as well.

Check out their look below:

More about Bhagavanth Kesari

Bhagavanth Kesari is an action drama film which is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film talks about an ex-prisoner, who becomes the guardian of his niece, and how he inspires her to join the armed forces.

The film features an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, Sarathkumar, Aadukalam Naren, and many more in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Shine Screens, while the music for the film has been composed by Thaman S.

On the work front

After Bhagavanth Kesari, Nandamuri Balakrishna has returned as the host to his talk show, titled Unstoppable with NBK. Apart from that, he will also be seen in an upcoming film, tentatively titled NBK109, helmed by KS Ravindra.

As for Sreeleela, she was last seen in the film Skanda, which also featured Ram Pothineni in the lead role, and was helmed by Boyapati Srinu. The film received mixed reviews from the audience.

The actress will next be seen in Aadikeshava, helmed by Srikanth N Reddy. The film features Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead role. The film also features other prominent names like Joju George, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Aparna Das, and many more.

Sreeleela is also a part of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Guntur Kaaram, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on January 12th, next year.

