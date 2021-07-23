Nandamuri Balakrishna begins shooting for Akhanda in TN amidst his controversial statements on AR Rahman

Nandamuri Balakrishna recently hit the headlines over his controversial comments on music legend AR Rahman. Amidst the controversy and being trolled on social media, NBK has resumed shooting his much-anticipated film, Akhanda. The team has kickstarted shooting for the film's climax scene in Tamil Nadu. Akhanda being directed by Boyapati Srinu marks their third collaboration. Expectations are quite high among the moviegoers, given the two films in the actor and director’s combination were blockbusters. Moreover, two teasers of the film were well-received.

The makers are presently shooting a climax fight in a Temple in Tamil Nadu. Along with Balakrishna, other lead actors are also a part of the climax shoot. Stunt Shiva is the action director for this action sequence which is going to be one of the major highlights. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing Akhanda on Dwaraka Creations. Pragya Jaiswal plays the female lead role while Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth will be seen in crucial roles. S Thaman renders soundtracks while C Ram Prasad cranks the camera. Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao is the editor.

Talking about Bala's latest controversial comment on AR Rahman, in an interview with a Telugu news channel TV9, Balakrishna said, "I don't know who AR Rahman is. He won an Oscar and I don't even know who he is. He gives a hit once in a decade." These words by Balakrishna irked many fans of Rahman.