Nandamuri Balakrishna Birthday PICS: Actor cuts cake with kids at Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital

Nandamuri Balakrishna has kick-started his birthday on a good note by visiting Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital. The actor celebrated his birthday with special kids at the hospital.
Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is fondly called Balayya turns 60 today, June 10 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. Social media is filled with birthday wishes for the actor. Many celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR among others took to social media and sent their lovely wishes to Nandamuri Balakrishna. Meanwhile, NBK has kick-started his birthday on a good note by visiting Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital. The actor celebrated his birthday with special kids at the hospital. One can see in the photos, Balayya cuts a cake with the kids as he meets them on his special day. 

Hundreds of fans had gathered outside the hospital on the catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The hospital has been created in the memory of Late Sri. Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, who was former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and his wife, Smt. Nandamuri Basavatarakam, herself was an unfortunate victim of cancer. 

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu wished NBK with a special message. He wrote, "To the powerhouse of energy, an actor I've always admired... Happy 60th Balakrishna garu. Wishing you the best of health and happiness always." 

Check out photos of NBK below: 

On the work front, he will be seen next in the untitled film, NBK 106. The upcoming film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his production banner Dwaraka Creations. S Thaman will give music to the film. A teaser from the film was released on NBK's birthday eve and it received good response on social media. 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

