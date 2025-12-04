Nandamuri Balakrishna criticizes modern films for lengthy runtimes: ‘One small point stretched for hours’

Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, is slated for release on December 5, 2025. Ahead of its release, the veteran star has been actively promoting the movie and has criticised new films for having excessively long runtimes.

Nandamuri Balakrishna criticizes films for having long runtime

Speaking on an interview conducted by 14 Reels Plus, Nandamuri Balakrishna questioned why movies these days have such lengthy runtimes without having a story substantial enough to justify them. The Daaku Maharaj actor said, “Nowadays, we are seeing films that run beyond three hours... there's no story.”

“They take one small point, and it is stretched for three hours or even more than a three-hour film. I don't understand why. When big films arrive, there is huge expectation behind them,” he added.

NBK went on to recall how, during the fear of COVID-19, the team decided to release Akhanda in theaters. He explained that everyone was afraid at the time, but by God's grace, they released it, and it became a hit.

The actor concluded that Akhanda had a strong story that was unlike regular movies and required additional runtime due to its larger-than-life narrative.

More about Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2 is an upcoming fantasy action drama starring NBK in the lead, serving as a sequel to 2021's Akhanda. Directed by Boyapati Sreenu, the movie continues the tale of Aghora Akhanda Rudra Sikandar as he faces a new and bigger threat, aiming to put an end to the tyranny caused by enemies.

The narrative is expected to explore the core theme of good vs evil, with the veteran actor once again playing dual roles. Apart from NBK, the film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, Kabir Duhan Singh, Saswata Chatterjee, and many others in key roles. Interestingly, the movie is reported to have a runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes.

The movie was initially expected to hold its premiere shows on December 4, 2025 (today). However, due to technical difficulties, the makers had to cancel them.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next movie

Nandamuri Balakrishna is next slated to collaborate with Jaat director Gopichand Malineni for the tentatively titled NBK111. The period action drama is said to feature the actor in dual roles, with Nayanthara playing the female lead.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay to make a cameo appearance in debut directorial Sigma alongside Catherine Tresa?