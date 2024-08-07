Nandamuri Balakrishna declines to act in Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham’s remake for THIS reason?

Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil was a massive hit this year with rumors of Nandamuri Balakrishna playing the lead in its Telugu remake. However, the Lion actor seems to have refused to star in the movie.

According to a report from Deccan Chronicle, Nandamuri Balakrishna has chosen not to take on the lead role in the Aavesham remake because he isn't fond of darker characters. A source mentioned that the actor feels a hero should portray inspiring roles and stand up against wrongdoers, rather than embodying the villains themselves.

Additionally, reports also suggest that no talks about the same had been done and the actor is also currently busy with multiple other films. Interestingly, it is worth noting that the actor had previously declined to star in the remake of Thalapathy Vijay and Mohanlal starrer film Jilla as well.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was reported as planning to bankroll the project with NBK reprising the role originally played by Mohanlal. However, due to the negative shade of the character, the actor refused to star in such a role.

The film Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role features him as a gangster called Ranga. The plot revolves around three teenagers who have started their college studies in Bengaluru. As their life moves ahead, they face problems from seniors which lead them to befriend the local gangster in terms of retaliation.

However, as the movie progresses, the gangster himself becomes a problem for them which leads to quite a few humorous and emotional events. The movie directed by Romancham fame Jithu Madhavan features an ensemble cast of actors like Sajin Gopu, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mithun Jai Shankar, Hipzster, Roshan Shahnavaz, Midhutty, and many more in key roles.

The movie which was released back on April 11, 2024, met with great responses from critics especially for Fahadh Faasil’s performance. Moreover, the film also went on to become a blockbuster hit as well.

Check out Fahadh Faasil’s Aavesham teaser:

Coming to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s works, the actor is all set to portray the lead role in his tentatively titled upcoming movie NBK109. The film is said to be an action romantic flick directed by Bobby Kolli.

