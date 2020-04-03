#MyCoronaStory
Nandamuri Balakrishna donates Rs 1.25 crore to fight Coronavirus pandemic; Chiranjeevi thanks him

Nandamuri Balakrishna has done his bit by donating Rs 1.25 crore to fight the Coronavirus crisis. NBK donated Rs 50 Lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Government Relief Fund.
Hero and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna is the latest addition to the list of celebrities who have donated during the Coronavirus pandemic. The actor has done his bit by donating Rs 1.25 crore to fight the Coronavirus crisis. NBK donated Rs 50 Lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Government relief fund. Megastar Chiranjeevi also took to Twitter and thanked Nandamuri Balakrishna for being a part of the initiative and proving to have generous heart for the needy people. 

Taking to Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Thank you dear brother #Balayya #NBK for donating 25 lacs to #CoronaCrisisCharity & 50 lacs each to Telangana & AP Govts. You proved ur generous heart goes out to the needy every time." Superstar Rajinikanth has donated Rs 50 lakh for the daily wage workers of the South Indian film industry, while Allu Arjun has donated Rs 70 Lakh. Prabhas has donated Rs 1 crore while Mahesh Babu has contributed the same amount to the CM relief fund.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, actor Nithiin are among others who have donated to fight the battle against the deadly virus. 

Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Directors Association RK Selvamani had released a statement and urged actors to come forward and extend their help to daily wage earners who have lost their jobs due to 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus outbreak. 

