Nandamuri Balakrishna to dub for Mike Tyson in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger: Reports

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger is one of the most anticipated movies in the Indian film industry. The movie is getting bigger & bigger every day as recently boxing champion Mike Tyson was roped in to play crucial role in the film. Now, there have been reports that Nandamuri Balakrishna will dub for his Mike Tyson in the film.

According to the latest reports, Balakrishna will dub for Mike Tyson in the Telugu version of Liger. While some reports also claim that these reports are false as Balakrishna's voice intonations wouldn't suit Mike Tyson. Well, with that, it is to be awaited and watch for the official confirmation from the team.

Recently, Balakrishna also visited the team of Liger while they were shooting in Goa. A photo of NBK posing with Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur has gone viral on social media.

"Sharing his excitement about working with one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Vijay told News18, “Having Mike Tyson on board is like a dream come true. He was exactly what we needed for this particular role in the film. When we narrated the film and sent him the script, he was really excited and he got on board. I’m really looking forward to shooting with him. We have to shoot with him in the US and we are just waiting for our permission to make the journey there and shoot with Tyson. I love that man. He is as real as it gets. It’ll be an honour to even get beaten by him. Only the greats have gotten punched by him. It’s something I checked off my bucket list, punched by Mr. Mike Tyson."

Also Read: VIDEO: Mahesh Babu enjoys the Swiss weather with his daughter Sitara as they stroll on the streets

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. An official release date is yet to be announced.