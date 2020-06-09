Nandamuri Balakrishna gives THIS reason for not endorsing any brands in his career

Nandamuri Balakrishna feels that it would be wrong on his part to use his position as a star to endorse brands among his fans and followers.

The well-known south star Nandamuri Balakrishna recently spoke to a television channel for an interview. During the conversation, the Ruler actor stated that he never promoted any brands commercially, as it was unethical to use his fan following to endorse a brand. The actor further went on to add that one of the reasons for not endorsing brands is his father Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. The actor reportedly said that the fans and film audiences have loved him and his films right from his first film. Nandamuri Balakrishna feels that it would be wrong on his part to use his position as a star to endorse brands among his fans and followers.

On the work front, the south actor featured in film titled Ruler. The fans and audience members are now eagerly waiting for the actor's upcoming film. Nandamuri Balakrishna made headlines recently, when news reports surfaced that Teja had offered his film, Alivelu Venkataramana. The filmmaker later offered the film to actor Gopichand after Nandamuri Balakrishna declined the film. The latest news reports suggest that Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film will also feature, south siren Shriya Saran and Anjali in key roles.

The film is expected to be a action drama. The news reports further state that the film had kick started the filming work in the month of March. But, due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus, all filmmakers had to suspend their shooting and production work.

(ALSO READ: Bheeshma star Nithiin OPENS UP about his love story with Shalini; Says 'I proposed to her on one leg')

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×