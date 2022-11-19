Nandamuri Balakrishna hints at sequel of his blockbuster film Aditya 369; Opens up about directing
Balakrishna's recent comment on the sequel of his blockbuster film Aditya 369 has got his fans into a frenzy. The film was released in 1991 and became cult classic.
Nandamuri Balakrishna's 1991 blockbuster film Aditya 369 needs no introduction for Telugu audiences. The film is one of the cult classics in the Telugu film industry. It is also considered Balakrishna's best performance and highest-grossing film. For a long time, fans have been waiting for the sequel of Aditya 369 and now Balakrishna has finally opened up about the film. The actor hinted at the sequel and also opened up saying he will be directing it.
Sharing details about the sequel of Aditya 368, Balakrishna said not just acting but will also be directing. "I too wanted to direct, but my film Narthanasala got shelved. Due to some reasons, I didn't make another attempt to direct a film. However, I'm planning to do Aditya 999 next year, the actor said."
Balakrishna's recent comment has got his fans into a frenzy. The actor recently attended the trailer launch event for hero Vishwak Sen's latest directorial venture, Das Ka Dhamki. And that is where Balakrishna made a comment on the sequel to Aditya 369.
Watch Balakrishna talk about Aditya 369 sequel
About Balakrishna's blockbuster film Aditya 369
Aditya 369 was a movie that was years ahead of anything that was a product of Tollywood when it was released. The movie is a science fiction film based on the concept of time travel and it revolutionized Telugu cinema. Aditya 369 received two Nandi Awards, one for Production Design and another for Costume Design.
Directed by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, the film featured Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mohini while Amrish Puri, Tinnu Anand, and Suthivelu play supporting roles. It was dubbed into Hindi as Mission 369 and into Tamil as Apoorva Sakthi 369. Aditya 369 is considered a landmark film in the science fiction genre in Telugu cinema.
Upcoming projects
Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently busy shooting for his next with Malineni Gopichand. The film tentatively titled NBK107, features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Balakrishna and F3 director Anil Ravipudi have teamed up for an upcoming action film, tentatively titled NBK108.