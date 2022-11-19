Nandamuri Balakrishna hints at sequel of his blockbuster film Aditya 369; Opens up about directing

Nandamuri Balakrishna's 1991 blockbuster film Aditya 369 needs no introduction for Telugu audiences. The film is one of the cult classics in the Telugu film industry. It is also considered Balakrishna's best performance and highest-grossing film. For a long time, fans have been waiting for the sequel of Aditya 369 and now Balakrishna has finally opened up about the film. The actor hinted at the sequel and also opened up saying he will be directing it.

Sharing details about the sequel of Aditya 368, Balakrishna said not just acting but will also be directing. "I too wanted to direct, but my film Narthanasala got shelved. Due to some reasons, I didn't make another attempt to direct a film. However, I'm planning to do Aditya 999 next year, the actor said."