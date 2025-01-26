Nandamuri Balakrishna honored with Padma Bhushan: Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and others congratulate veteran actor

Nandamuri Balakrishna was honored with the Padma Bhushan on January 25, a day before Republic Day. Soon after receiving the honor, several South celebrities including Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and others took to their social media handles to congratulate him. They expressed their happiness and appreciation for his contributions to Telugu cinema over the years.

Jr NTR took to his X handle to pen a sweet note for his Babai. He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Bala Babai on being honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. This recognition is a testament to your unparalleled contributions to cinema and your relentless public service."

Kalyanram Nandamuri also congratulated his uncle NBK and posted, "Heartfelt congratulations to my Babai Nandamuri Balakrishna garu on receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award. This honor is a true recognition of your exceptional contributions to the world of cinema and your relentless efforts in serving society."

Chiranjeevi also extended his wishes to his friends Balayya, Ajith Kumar and Anant Nag on being honored with the Padma Bhushan award.

On the other hand, director Anil Ravipudi wrote, "My heartfelt congratulations to the Living Legend, Natasimham #NandamuriBalakrishna garu for being honored with the Padma Bhushan Award. A moment of immense pride for all Telugu people. His contributions to cinema, culture, and society are an everlasting legacy."

Sankranthiki Vasthunam star Venkatesh Daggubati was also on cloud nine after hearing the news of NBK. He wrote on X, "Many congratulations to Balayya on the prestigious Padma Bhushan!! A well- deserved honour for your monumental impact on cinema and your dedication to public service! "

Srikanth Odela lauded NBK's achievement and thanked him for inspiring everyone in Telugu cinema. His note read, "Hearty congratulations to #NandamuriBalaKrishna sir on winning the prestigious #PadmaBhushan award for his countless contributions to Telugu cinema & social welfare."

Ajith Kumar and Nandamuri Balakrishna have been honored with the Padma Bhushan Award for their contributions to the arts. They are among the 19 recipients, including actors Anant Nag and Shobana.

