Nandamuri Balakrishna kisses Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda at success party of Daaku Maharaaj: Watch Viral Moment

Veteran icon Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest release, Daaku Maharaaj. The film has already received an enormous response within days of hitting the theaters, and fans have been left in awe of the cinematic spectacle the mass entertainer has emerged as!

And now, the cast and crew of the action thriller celebrated this huge response with a success party. In videos and glimpses from the special evening that have emerged on social media, NBK can be seen having loads of fun with actors Vishwak Sen and Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

Check out the video here:

The video started off with Vishwak Sen congratulating the film Daaku Maharaaj for its achievement, while NBK joined inside the frame and ended up giving him a tight hug and lots of kisses.

Meanwhile, Siddu Jonnalagadda also joined the duo, and NBK could be heard expressing how it was time for the audience to shower the same amount of love for both his 'bros' with their upcoming films.

NBK also planted a kiss on Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s cheek, while ending his statement.

Coming back to Daaku Maharaaj, based on the first-hand reviews from fans, the film has justified its appeal as a mass entertainer, not to forget some classy performances that NBK has nailed through.

The action sequences and screenplay have also garnered special attention from fans, who have loved every inch of it.

For the untold, the film also stars Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a crucial role, and the fans have lauded his performance in equal measure.

Meanwhile, one of the film’s songs, Dabidi Dabidi, featuring NBK with Urvashi Rautela, received flak for its alleged inappropriate dance moves.

