Nandamuri Balakrishna makes a surprise visit and chills with Vijay Deverakonda on Liger sets; SEE PHOTO

Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie Akhanda is gearing up for the grand release and amidst the massive buzz, the legendary actor made a surprise visit on the sets of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger. A photo of NBK posing with Vijay Deverakonda, director Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmee Kaur has gone viral on social media.

Fans are elated and have taken social media by storm as NBK poses for an epic photo with the Liger team. Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda is one of the highly-anticipated Telugu films of 2021. Starring Pragya Jaiswal in the female lead role, Akhanda is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations.

Meanwhile, check out the most talked photo of the day here:

Talking about Liger, the team recently resume the shoot and are looking forward to completing it at the earliest. Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will be seen playing the lead role alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and to be dubbed in other languages, Liger was initially scheduled for big-screen release on 9 September 2021 but got postponed due to a delay in the film's completion.

