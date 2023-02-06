Nandamuri Balakrishna pens apology note for sexist remarks on nurses at Unstoppable With NBK 2

Nandamuri Balakrishna always manages to catch the headlines with his unfiltered words that irk controversies. After disrespectful comments of Akkineni Nageswara Rao, the actor has yet again created a new controversy for his sexist remarks on nurses. During his popular talk Unstoppable With NBK 2, in the recent episode with Pawan Kalyan, he spoke about an accident and addressed a nurse as ‘hot’. Balakrishna spoke about an old accident and said he was warned not to tell the hospital staff about the accident because the admission would get delayed. However, he couldn’t resist telling the truth when he saw a gorgeous nurse. He reportedly said on the show, “Dheenamma Bhalega undi akkadi nurse (That nurse was so hot).”

The way he addressed the nurse has not gone well as certain netizens bashed him for his language. This sexist remark has also hurt a section of nurses and demanded an apology from the star. Soon, Balayya responded to the controversy and took to his Facebook page to pen an apology letter. The actor mentioned that his words have been taken in the wrong way as he has the deepest respect for nurses. The actor's apology note read, “I strongly reject the baseless claims that I slandered the nursing profession. The meaning of what I said was completely changed. I hold nurses and their work in the highest esteem. At our hospital, Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, I have personally witnessed their excellent care. I regret if my words offended them.” Check out Balakrishna's apology letter for nurses controversy here:

Balakrishna and Akkineni controversy A few days ago, Balakrishna irked a controversy after he spoke disrespectfully towards veteran actors Akkineni Nageswara Rao and SV Ranga Rao at the success party of Veera Simha Reddy. Speaking at the event, Balakrishna said, “My father Sr NTR had some contemporaries, aa Ranga Rao Akkineni, Thokkineni, and some others (referring to SV Ranga Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao)." The grandsons of ANR and actors Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni condemned Balakrishna's words and issued a statement.

Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 The finale episode of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 featured Pawan Kalyan as a guest. The first part of the episode was released on Saturday and received a massive response from the audiences. The second part of the episode will be out this Friday. Upcoming film Nandamuri Balakrishna has teamed up with Anil Ravipudi for his next, which is tentatively titled NBK108. According to reports, Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Rampal are part of the film as well. However, an official confirmation about the cast and crew is awaited.









