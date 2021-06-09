Nandamuri Balakrishna pens a heartfelt note requesting his fans not to visit him on his birthday

Nandamuri Balakrishna has earned a massive fan following over the years and his fans leave no stone unturned to make his birthday special.

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 61st birthday on June 10, tomorrow and fans have already started showering him with best wishes on social media. Son of Telugu film actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao, Balakrishna has earned a massive fan following over the years and his fans leave no stone unturned to make his birthday special. However, due to pandemic and lockdown in some states, Nandamuri Balakrishna has penned a long note in Telugu requesting them to only send blessings and not to visit him on his birthday.

"Dear fans, I am always grateful and indebted to you for the love that you have been showering on me to visit and wish me every year on June 10 which is my birthday. But, in these pandemic times, it will not be a good thought to come to greet me. Your love and support have made me what I am today. No blessing is greater than your love, and there is no greater wish for me than your good health. The happy time that you spend with your family itself is my birthday celebration. I am once again requesting every fan not to come to wish me. My deepest condolences to the fans and others who have lost their lives in these tough times," Balakrishna wrote in the note on his social media page.

On the work front, he will be seen in director Boyapati Sreenu's upcoming film Akhanda, which marks their third collaboration together.

There are also reports that he will make an official announcement on his next film with director Gopichand Malineni.

