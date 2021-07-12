Nandamuri Balakrishna resumes shoot of Akhanda today; Makers share a BTS Photo

The makers of Akhanda took to social media and announced that Nandamuri Balakrishna and the team resumed the shoot of Akhanda today in Hyderabad.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is an actor turned politician and is a well-known name in the industry. With an eternity of acting experience, Natasimha Balakrishna delivered blockbuster hits and built a cult following over the years. Celebrating their hattrick combination after Simha (2010) and Legend (2014,) Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are collaborating again for a new film titled Akhanda. With the Coronavirus situation getting better, the industry is getting back to action and Balakrishna’s Akhanda has also resumed shoot today post lockdown.

The makers of the film took to social media and shared a photo from the sets of Akhanada to announce that the shooting has begun today in Hyderabad. The photo features Balakrishna in his role as Aghora and director Boyapati Srinu narrating a scene. Sharing the news on social media, makers wrote in the tweet, “The Final Schedule of #Akhanda resumes Today in Hyderabad! Fire#NandamuriBalakrishna & #BoyapatiSrinu set to repeat the history again! ROARING SOON IN CINEMAS!”

Akhanda is an upcoming action entertainer written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal will appear in the lead roles. Srikanth, Suniel Shetty, Poorna, Prabhakar, Sharath Lohithaswa, and Viji Chandrasekhar will play pivotal roles. SS Thaman is the music composer for the film. Miryala Ravinder Reddy is producing the film under the banner of Dwaraka Creations. Akhanda is slated to be released on 28th, May 2021 but has been postponed due to the second wave of Coronavirus.

