Nandamuri Balakrishna reveals about his look in Ruler, Says 'I was compared to Tony Stark'

The trailer of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Ruler was released a few days ago and it took social media by storm. The trailer, which is high on emotions, drama and action has set high expectations among the moviegoers. Directed by KS Ravikumar, the film will see Balakrishna in dual roles. The much-talked about film also stars Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika Kumar in the female leads. The upcoming film has created a huge buzz among the fans. While we wait to know what's in the stores as the film is set to hit the screens this week, Nandamuri Balakrishna made a revelation about his look in the film.

In a recent interview, Nandamuri Balakrishna said, "People started calling me Tony Stark after film's team revealed my look from the movie. In fact few fans started calling me Nandamuri Tony Stark. That is how good the response to my new look is." To uninitiated, the actor plays the role of a CEO in Ruler and is also seen as a cop in the trailer. The two looks of the actor in the Ruler trailer have set high curiosity.

Ruler also stars Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Bhumika Chawla and Sayaji Shinde among others. Sonal Chauhan is returning to Telugu cinema after a gap of almost two years. The stunner is teaming up with Balayya for the third time.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sonal revealed about her bold role in the film. She said, "I am playing a very bold role. When I say bold that means she is bold in her thinking and a very strong-headed person. She gets what she wants and she is somebody who knows what she wants. I can't reveal much about it but it's a very interesting role."

