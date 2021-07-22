Nandamuri Balakrishna says 'Don’t know who AR Rahman is'; Compares Bharat Ratna to his father's toenail

Nandamuri Balakrishna, one of the most popular actors and politicians, has yet again landed in controversy after his remarks regarding AR Rahman and Bharat Ratna Award went viral on social media platforms. Speaking to a Telugu TV channel, Balakrishna said that he doesn't know who Oscar winning music composer of Indian cinema, AR Rahman is. The actor also said that India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna is equal to his father toenail, late actor and politician NT Rama Rao.

Speaking in an interview with a Telugu news channel, Balakrishna said, "I don't know who AR Rahman is. He won an Oscar and I don't even know who he is. He gives a hit once in a decade." These words by Balakrishna irked the fans of Rahman and are taking social media to troll him. However, it is to be noted that AR Rahman composed the background score of Balakrishna's 1993-film, Nippu Ravva.

It is not just that, the actor went on to make some scathing remarks about prestigious awards like Oscars and Bharat Ratna. “All these awards are equal to my foot. No award can compensate for the contribution of my family to Telugu cinema. I feel Bharat Ratna is equal to NTR’s toenail. The awards must feel sad, not my family or my father,” Balakrishna said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Balakrishna is currently awaiting the release of his movie Akhanda directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady, whereas Srikanth, Suniel Shetty, Poorna, Prabhakar, Sharath Lohithaswa and Viji Chandrasekhar play crucial roles. The actor also has another movie with director Gopichand Malineni, tentatively referred to as NBK107.