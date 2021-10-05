Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda's shoot finishes; Release date yet to be announced

Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited upcoming film Akhanda with director Boyapati Srinu has been wrapped up. The makers took to social media and shared a photo of Balakrishna along with the team to announce that the entire shoot has been completed. Post Production work begins from today.

The makers completed canning a song in Annapurna Studios and with this, the shooting part is wrapped up. In the photo, one can see, Balakrishna, Boyapati Srinu, producer Miryala Ravinder Reddy and Sridhar posing with thumbs up. However, the makers are yet to announce an official release date.

Sharing the big news on social media, the makers wrote, And it’s a wrap for Blockbuster combo #NandamuriBalakrishna & #BoyapatiSrinu's film #Akhanda FirePost production works in full swing, RoaringLion face in cinemas soon." Akhanda is currently trending on Twitter.

Akhanda was previously scheduled to release on May 28 but got pushed due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Soon, it was announced for Diwali release but that has been postponed too, now the makers are yet to finalise a date.

Balakrishna and Boyapati collaborated for the third time to complete hat-trick hits in their combination. Expectations are sky high on this film. Balakrishna will be essaying a dual role in the movie. Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady. Srikanth, Suniel Shetty, Poorna, Prabhakar, Sharath Lohithaswa and Viji Chandrasekhar play crucial roles. Music is composed by S Thaman. Akhanda is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations.