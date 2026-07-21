Nandamuri Balakrishna sustains a muscle tear while filming NBK111; Director confirms surgery for veteran star

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently shooting for his upcoming film, NBK111, directed by Gopichandh Malineni. While filming an action sequence in Kakinada, the veteran actor sustained a muscle tear and is expected to undergo minor surgery.

Nandamuri Balakrishna suffers from muscle tear while filming NBK111

In a recent post shared by director Gopichandh Malineni, the filmmaker confirmed that Nandamuri Balakrishna had sustained a minor injury and would rejoin the shoot only after undergoing a minor surgery.

The post read, “ NBK111 . During the shooting in Kakinada, Nandamuri Balakrishna garu sustained a minor muscle tear in an action sequence. As per the doctors' advice, he needs to undergo a small surgery to recover fully as soon as possible. His discipline and hardworking spirit towards the film inspires every single member of the NBK111 film team. Fans need not worry. We wholeheartedly wish for him to recover quickly and rejoin the shoot.”

Here’s the post:

Following Nandamuri Balakrishna 's muscle tear, his nephews, Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, shared a note wishing him a speedy recovery. The RRR actor wrote, "Get well soon Bala Babai (Uncle). Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health. Looking forward to seeing you roar back in full form."

While Kalyan said, “Get well soon Babai. Wishing you a speedy recovery. I'm sure you will be back in action in no time, doing what you love the most.”

More about NBK111

The makers recently unveiled the glimpse of NBK111, showcasing a slick and stylish action entertainer featuring the veteran actor. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, the makers have confirmed Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. With Manchu Manoj playing a pivotal role, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Sarath Kumar, Abhimanyu Singh, Upendra Limaye, Manish Wadhwa, Swasika, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, the film features music composed by Thaman S., who is handling both the soundtrack and the background score. With Arvind Kashyap serving as the cinematographer, the project marks Balakrishna's second collaboration with the director after Veera Simha Reddy.

Interestingly, NBK111 was initially reported to be a historical film, with Nayanthara rumored to play the female lead. However, based on the recently unveiled glimpse, it appears that the makers have opted for a different direction, with the actress no longer associated with the project.

Looking ahead, Nandamuri Balakrishna has also announced his collaboration with director Koratala Siva for a project tentatively titled NBK112 . The film is reportedly titled Carpenter, with Anirudh Ravichander expected to compose both the songs and the background score. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

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