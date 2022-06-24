Nandamuri Balakrishna tests positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms; Fans wish for his 'speedy recovery'

Nandamuri Balakrishna has tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the actor has no symptoms and is doing well. This is the second time the actor has contracted the virus. Last year in August, Balakrishna had tested positive for COVID-19 for the first time.

A statement has been released on the behalf of Balakrishna to announce the same. The note mentioned that the actor is currently under home isolation and has requested everyone who met him for the last two days to get tested too. He also urged his fans not to worry as he is doing fine. Ever since the news came our, nandamuri fans have to send get well soon and speedy recovery wishes to the actor. Directors Bobby, Anil Ravipudu, and Gopichand Malineni have also taken to Twitter and sent speedy recovery wishes.

Check out Balakrishna's statement here:

Anil Ravipudu, who is working with Balakrishna, next, has tweeted, "Come back strong!! Wishing you a speedy recovery #NandamuriBalakrishna garu!."The announcement of their next was made on the actor's birthday with a pic of Balakrishna in traditional attire, standing next to filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. as the project is still in the early stages, the other cast and technical crew of NBK108 will be announced soon.

Nandamuri Balakrishna also has a mass film with Gopichand Malineni, tentatively titled NBK107. Billed to be a commercial entertainer, the project has Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and Duniya Vijay as the antagonist. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are producing the film on a massive scale. S Thaman is scoring music.

