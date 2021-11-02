Nandamuri Balakrishna undergoes shoulder surgery, is back home & doing fine now
Upon evaluation accompanied by an MRI, our team of Orthopedic Surgeons at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, headed by our shoulder surgeon, Dr. Raghuveer Reddy, and Dr. B N Prasad performed a 4-hour surgery to repair the shoulder muscle tendons successfully,” the hospital said in a statement.
Balakrishna is doing fine currently and is resting at his home. However, the doctors have advised the actor to take bed rest for six weeks.
Balakrishna's fans are worried about the health condition of their favourite actor, as they wait for more updates regarding his health.
#NBK underwent shoulder surgery at Care Hospital in Hyderabad. He is doing well and has been discharged from the hospital today pic.twitter.com/qhaUIo8sC8(@Keshav4005) November 2, 2021
Meanwhile, on the work front, Balakrishna is currently awaiting the release of his movie Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Sreenu. Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady, whereas Srikanth, Suniel Shetty, Poorna, Prabhakar, Sharath Lohithaswa and Viji Chandrasekhar play crucial roles. The actor also has another movie with director Gopichand Malineni, tentatively referred to as NBK107.
