Nandamuri Balakrishna was the original choice for Teja's upcoming film Alivelu Venkataramana?

The latest new update about director Teja's upcoming film, Alivelu Venkataramana suggest that Nandamuri Balakrishna was the original choice for the southern drama. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Teja has narrated the script of his film, Alivelu Venkataramana to Nandamuri Balakrishna some time ago, but the actor did not agree to star in the film. The director then went ahead and reportedly offered the lead actor's role to the south actor Gopichand. The southern star Gopichand will also star as the lead in the upcoming sports based drama titled, Seetimaarr.

The film is helmed by south director Sampath Nandi. The sports based drama will feature the Petromax actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The makers of the south flick, Seetimaarr had unveiled the first look poster of the film which features the Devi actress. The southern beauty Tamannaah Bhatia will be playing the role of a Kabaddi coach named Jwala Reddy. The poster sees Tamannaah Bhatia in a red outfit with headphones around her neck with an intense look. Tamannaah Bhatia's look as Jwala Reddy is very impressive and the fans gave it a thundering response.

The audience members and followers of the gorgeous diva are eagerly waiting to see what the film has to offer to the film audiences. Recently, the film, Seetimaarr made headlines, when news reports stated that Gopichand is worried about the film resuming with its shoot. The director Sampath Nandi still has to shoot some crucial scenes for the film, which needs large number of cast and crew members.

