Nandamuri Balakrishna's 60th Birthday: Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi and others send wishes to NBK on his special day

NBK's fans can't keep calm and are showering him with all the love and best wishes today. Jr NTR also took to Twitter and penned a special note for Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates his 60th birthday, today and fans are showering him with wonderful wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with wishes and throwback photos of him. A day before his birthday, the makers of his upcoming Telugu project, titled NBK 106, unveiled the "first roar" from the film and it took social media by storm. Well, NBK's fans can't keep calm and are showering him with all the love and best wishes today. Jr NTR also took to Twitter and penned a special note for NBK on his birthday. He wrote, "I wish you a very Happy 60th Birthday Babai."

Megastar Chiranjeevi also sent wishes on Balayya's 60th birthday. He tweeted, "Dear #NBK as U turn the magical 60,I fondly reminisce on Ur amazing journey.Happy birthday."

Pranitha Subhash, who has shared the screenspace with the actor in the film NTR Kathanayakudu, shared a candid still from the film. The actress captioned, "Happy birthday Balayya sir . Found this pic from NTR Kathanayakudu.. just love how you fit into NTR garu’s look so effortlessly. #HBDNandamuriBalakrishna #HappyBirthdayNBK."

Check what celebs have to say about Nandamuri Balakrishna as he celebrates his 60th birthday today:

నాలోని అభిమానిని తట్టి లేపింది మీరే..నాకు ఊహ తెలిశాక చుసిన మొట్టమొదటి హీరో మీరే..ఈ 60వ పుట్టినరోజు మీ జీవితంలో మరపురానిది కావాలని, మీరు ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో సంతోషం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. I wish you a very Happy 60th Birthday Babai. జై బాలయ్య ! #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/C2zDH9iO44 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 10, 2020

60లో అడుగుపెడుతున్న మా బాలకృష్ణకి షష్టి పూర్తి శుభాకాంక్షలు.ఇదే ఉత్సాహంతో ,ఉత్తేజంతో

ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో నిండునూరేళ్ల సంబరం కూడా జరుపుకోవాలని,అందరి అభిమానం ఇలాగే పొందాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.Dear #NBK as U turn the magical 60,I fondly reminisce on Ur amazing journey.Happy birthday — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 10, 2020

Happy birthday Balayya sir . Found this pic from NTR Kathanayakudu.. just love how you fit into NTR garu’s look so effortlessly. #HBDNandamuriBalakrishna #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/hN5VonBdGm — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 10, 2020

We love you as an actor and even more as a person man with a golden heart

Happy bday sir #HappyBirthdayNBK #NBK106 #BB3Roar is MASSS @MusicThaman pic.twitter.com/6Q3ersMnuy — Pradeep Machiraju (@impradeepmachi) June 9, 2020

Also Read: Nandamuri Balakrishna gives THIS reason for not endorsing any brands in his career

Meanwhile, talking about NBK 106, the upcoming film is directed by Boyapati Srinu and produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under his production banner Dwaraka Creations. S Thaman will give music to the film. The audience will get to watch a lot of action sequences in the film and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be dealing it in his style.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×