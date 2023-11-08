Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK109 to clash with Jr NTR’s Devara at box office?

Jr NTR and uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna lack the close uncle-nephew bond typical of most families. While they were once quite close, their relationship has become more distant over time, with the actors rarely seen together outside major family events.

Rumor has it Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jr NTR could see their films go head-to-head next year, with each eyeing March 29th and April 5th release dates, likely impacting earnings for one or both movies.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK 109 vs Jr NTR’s Devara

With the announcement today that filming has commenced on NBK 109 starring Balakrishna, speculation is growing that the release date will be March 29th, now that the project is underway.

NBK 109 is being helmed by director KS Ravindra, better known as Bobby, who previously worked with Pawan Kalyan on Sardar Gabbar Singh and most recently directed Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya.

Announcing the commencement of the shoot, the NBK109 team released a poster that featured an axe along with Lord Hanuman’s amulet and a reflection of Lord Narasimha on the sunglass.

Regardless of the storylines, if these two mass entertainers starring big names end up with clashing release dates, it will be intriguing to see which film prevails and which one falters at the box office.

Jr NTR’s and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Workfront

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in the movie Bhagavanth Kesari directed by Anil Ravipudi. Starring Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal, and Arjun Rampal (in his Telugu debut) in key roles, the film garnered positive reviews and went on to earn impressive box office numbers.

Jr NTR was last seen in the film RRR directed by SS Rajamouli. The actor is currently shooting for his film with Koratala Siva called Devara which is said to be releasing in two parts. The film has roped in Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead, in her Telugu debut.

Moreover, Jr NTR is also said to feature in the Ayan Mukherji directorial War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, marking his Hindi debut.

