Nandamuri Balakrishna's son Mokshagna Teja's debut film to go on floors this year?

Ardent fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna have been waiting eagerly for his son's debut in the South film industry. The actor has recently spilled the beans about the same in a recent interview.

Nandamuri Balakrishna has already made a name for himself in the South film industry. Now, the fans of the actor are eagerly waiting for the Tollywood debut of his son. The Ruler actor has finally spilled the beans about the same in one of his recent interviews. Balakrishna, who will ring in his 60th birthday on 10th June 2020, has stated that his son Mokshagna Teja who is very keen on acting has been currently trying to improve his skills.

The actor also reveals that a script has been penned down by Sai Madhav Burra post which the film is likely to go on floors this year itself. He also talks about making an official announcement about the same. Balakrishna, whose last movie Ruler co-starring Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan was released in 2019, is currently gearing up for his next movie that has been backed by Boyapati Srinu. Well, the makers are yet to announce the official title of this project.

Talking about the same, the Paisa Vasool star states that Boyapati Srinu will include all the mass elements in the film which the former’s fans enjoy. He further reveals that there will also be action sequences in this film. For the unversed, the actor-director duo will be collaborating for the third time for this much-awaited project. They had earlier teamed up for the films Legend and Simha both of which had received a positive response from the audience.

