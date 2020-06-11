Nandamuri Balakrishna's son Mokshagna's photos from his recent public appearance go viral

Nandamuri Balakrishna along with his entire family celebrated his birthday in the presence of media. However, everyone's attention was on Balakrishna's son Mokshagna Teja.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the biggest names in the South Indian film industry. Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is fondly called Balayya celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday and the actor was showered with wonderful wishes on social media. NBK kick-started his birthday on a good note by visiting Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital. He later made a public appearance and cut the cake with his family. Nandamuri Balakrishna along with his entire family celebrate his birthday in the presence of media. However, everyone's attention was on Balakrishna's son Mokshagna Teja.

Photos of Mokshagna feeding a piece of cake to his father are going viral on social media as everyone is curious to know about his acting debut. Mokshagna has always been away from media glare and finally, NBK fans are getting a glimpse of his son, who is of late in the news over his acting debut. Balakrishna with his wife Vasundhara, daughters and other families members were spotted at birthday celebrations. Nara Chandra Babu Naidu, Bhuvaneshwari and Lokesh were also spotted.

According to media reports, NBK recently stated that his son Mokshagna Teja is very keen on making his acting debut and that he is currently trying to improve his skills. However, they are yet to make an official statement regarding it. Reportedly, the script of the film has been penned down by Sai Madhav Burra.

Now only time will tell when Mokshagna Teja will be stepping into the film industry. Meanwhile, what do you think? Will he be able to follow his father's footsteps?

