Nandamuri Balakrishna's stylish look in the new poster from Akhanda is a perfect birthday treat for fans

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will be celebrating his 61st birthday tomorrow, June 10 and fans have already started sending him love and wishes on social media. Twitter is filled with birthday wishes for Bala. The makers of his upcoming film Akhanda have also unveiled a new birthday special poster that is all things colourful and stylish. The production house Dwaraka Creations shared the first look and wrote, " Wishing our #Akhanda, #NandamuriBalakrishna garu A very Happy Birthday. Here's #AkhandaBirthdayRoar for you."

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Balakrishna, ahead of his birthday penned a long note in Telugu requesting his fans not to visit him to wish on his birthday. He asked his fans to stay home and spend time with family, which itself will be a celebration. "In these pandemic times, it will not be a good thought to come to greet me. Your love and support have made me what I am today. No blessing is greater than your love, and there is no greater wish for me than your good health. The happy time that you spend with your family itself is my birthday celebration. I am once again requesting every fan not to come to wish me. My deepest condolences to the fans and others who have lost their lives in these tough times," Balakrishna wrote in the note on his social media page.

Akhanda is being directed by Boyapati Srinu and it marks their 3rd collaboration together after Simha and Legend. With music by Thaman, the film also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth in important roles.

