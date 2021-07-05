Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s next to be a pan Indian film titled Devil; Makers release the first look

On the occasion of Kalyan Ram’s birthday, his next movie with the Abhishek Pictures banner has been announced. The movie will be released pan-India and is titled, Devil.

Popular actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is one of the talented actors of Tollywood. Today, the actor is celebrating his 43rd birthday and his new movie was announced with director Naveen Medaram. The film's first look and the title has been released. The movie is titled Devil with the tag The British Secret Agent. The movie is set in the year 1945 during the British Raj and Kalyan Ram will be seen as the secret agent Devil.

Clad in a blazer and dhoti, Kalyan Ram looks intense and manly with a handlebar moustache, beard, and long hair in the first look poster. He looks like a devil holding a gun and stepping out of a train, while numerous Indians are sitting on the trains with Indian flags in their hands.

Set in Madras's presidency of British India in 1945, Devil is the story of a British secret agent who takes up the job of solving a dark mystery. This movie is a pan-Indian flick and will be directed by Naveen Medaram. The story of Devil is written by Srikanth Vissa and produced by Abhishek Nama under the Abhishek Pictures banner.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Ram is currently working on the mythological fantasy drama Bimbisara directed by Vashist and produced by K. Hari Krishna under the NTR Arts banner. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon are the leading ladies. The actor is collaborating with the director K. V. Guhan with whom he worked previously for the movie 118 (2019). This project is tentatively titled NKR 20 and was announced today. Kalyan Ram also has another project lined up with the debutant director Rajendra which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

