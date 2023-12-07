Nandamuri Kalyan Ram starrer Devil - The British Secret Agent to release on THIS date

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is gearing up for the release of his next film, Devil, also marketed as Devil- The British Secret Agent, starring himself in the lead role. The film, being helmed by Abhishek Nama, has finally got a release date. The film is now officially slated to release in theaters on December 29th, 2023, a week after the release of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki and Prabhas film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Devil to release on December 29th

The film, written by Srikanth Vissa, follows the period story of a British spy agent known as Agent Devil. The plot focuses on his mission to uncover a dark mystery while being led into a web of love, deceit, and betrayal, with the course of history lying on his shoulders.

The film offers an ensemble cast of actors like Edward Sonnenblick, Samyuktha, Malvika Nair, Elnaaz Nourouzi, Mark Bennington, and many more in critical roles.

The film’s music is composed by Harsgavardhan Rameshwar, known for his musical works in films like Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda, and many more. Along with that, the film’s DOP is handled by Soundar Rajan S, and editing is fulfilled by Tammi Raju.

A new single from the film, This is Lady Rosy, had recently dropped from the film featuring Kalyan Ram in a suave avatar alongside Elnaaz Nourouzi, with singer Raja Kumari lending her voice to the tune.

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s work front

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram was seen last year in Bimbisara, a fantasy action film written and directed by debutant Mallidi Vassishta with Kalyan Ram in a dual role. The film had an ensemble cast of actors like Catherine Tresa, Samyuktha Menon, Vivan Bhatena, and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

Bimbisara featured the story of King Bimbisara of the Trigarta Kingdom from the 5th century BC, landing in the modern-day world through time travel. The film was critically acclaimed and went on to be a massive hit in theaters.

Thereafter, the actor was also seen in the 2023 action-thriller film Amigos, starring himself in three different roles. The film, written and directed by Rajendra Reddy, was received with mixed reviews.

Besides Devil, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is also slated to appear in the tentatively titled film NKR21, with Saiee Manjrerkar joining as the main lead. The film, directed by Pradeep Chikuluri, is expected to be a game-changer for the actor’s career.

