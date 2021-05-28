  1. Home
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film titled Bimbisara; Teaser unveiled on N. T. Rama Rao's birthday anniversary

Bimbisara: The teaser sees Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in a powerful avatar and has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The concept looks appealing and has caught everyone's attention.
Bimbisara title teaser featuring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's film titled Bimbisara; Teaser unveiled on N. T. Rama Rao's birthday anniversary
Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, on the occasion of his grandfather  N. T. Rama Rao's birth anniversary, has released the first title teaser of the film. Titled Bimbisara, Kalyan Ram tweeted, "In a mythical land lost to history, there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale." The teaser sees him in a powerful avatar and has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. The concept looks appealing and has caught everyone's attention. 

Bimbisara is directed by Vashist and produced by  N. T. R. Arts, named after his grandfather. The film's music will be by Chirantan Bhatt. Chota K Naidu is the DOP while Tammiraju is the editor. Ram kickstarted his film career in 2003 with Toli Choopulone followed by Abhimanyu. Both were commercial failures.  In 2005, he decided to open his own banner N.T.R. Arts under the name of his grandfather N. T. Rama Rao known as 'NTR'. His first film as a producer was d Athanokkade, which introduced Surender Reddy as a director. It was a critical and commercial success. 

Check out the title teaser below: 

Meanwhile, he has paid tribute to his grandfather on his birthday anniversary with a note that read, "You are our fame, you are our glory .. O cosmopolitan, therefore our light #joharntr."

Kalyan Ram was born to actor and politician Nandamuri Harikrishna and Lakshmi Nandamuri. His younger brother, Junior NTR is meanwhile looking forward to the grand release of his film, RRR. 

Also Read: N. T. Rama Rao Birthday Anniversary: Chiranjeevi remembers Senior NTR; Demands Bharat Ratna for the late actor 

