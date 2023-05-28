Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's Centenary: Jr NTR gets teary-eyed at NTR ghat; Chiranjeevi remembers late actor

May 28 marks the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao. To celebrate and honor his unparalleled contribution to the world of Indian Cinema, Jr NTR visited NTR ghat today morning to pay his respects to the late legendary actor and his grandfather N. T. Rama Rao.

One can see in the photos and video below, Jr NTR got emotional as he paid homage to the legendary actor. He was mobbed at the NTR ghat by his fans but despite this, the RRR actor maintained his calm and continued to walk ahead. A few fans of the actor have expressed anger over people's behavior towards Jr NTR.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR also posted a picture of his grandfather and wrote, "Touch our hearts once more Grandpa."

Jr NTR visits NTR ghat on Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao's Centenary

Chiranjeevi and Vishnu Manchu pay homage to the legendary icon

Megastar Chiranjeevi too remembered the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao aka NTR’s contribution to Indian cinema and his journey in politics. His tweet in Telugu loosely translates to, "A million or one...not a hundred years...will remain in our minds forever and ever. History will proudly tell posterity about them. Shri NTR was born for such a reason. My association with Shri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who brought glory to the Telugu nation, will always be memorable to me. Remembering Rama Rao on his centenary."

Vishnu Manchu also shared a throwback picture on Twitter remembering the legendary icon. "I ain’t going to talk about politics or affiliation or anything other than the following movie. ‘Dana Veera Sura Karna’," read his tweet.

Many other celebs from the film industry and political circle have posted about Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao and his incredible contributions over the years.

N T Rama Rao passed away at the age of 72 due to a heart attack on 18 January 1996 at his residence in Hyderabad.



