Nandamuri Taraka Ratna no more: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others mourn the death of Jr NTR’s cousin
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's untimely demise has left the film industry in deep shock. Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and others mourned the demise of Jr NTR's cousin, on social media.
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the renowned actor who is best known for his performances in Telugu films, passed away on February 18, Saturday. As per the reports, Tarak Ratna breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru, following a prolonged battle with cardiac issues. For the unversed, the actor fainted all of sudden during a roadshow that was held in the Chittoor district of Andra Pradesh, on January 27, this year. The 39-year-old is survived by his wife Alekhya Reddy and their daughter.
For the unversed, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was the son of Nandamuri Mohana Krishna and the grandson of legendary actor-politician NT Rama Rao. He was the nephew of Nandamuri Balakrishna, and the cousin of some of the most popular members of the contemporary Telugu film industry, including Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and politician Nara Lokesh.
Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and others mourn Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's demise
"Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief," wrote Mahesh Babu, who mourned the actor's demise with a Twitter post.
