Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passes away at 39: Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej mourn the actor's demise

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna , the popular Telugu actor passed away at the age of 39. The Amaravathi actor, who was hospitalized in Bengaluru after he suffered a massive cardiac arrest on January 27, this year, breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru on February 18, Saturday night. Taraka Ratna battled cardiac issues for long 23 days, ever since he fainted all of sudden during a roadshow which was held in the Chittoor district of Andra Pradesh. He is survived by his wife Alekhya Reddy and their daughter.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's untimely demise has left his fans, Telugu cinema audiences, and his film industry friends in deep sorrow and shock. The most popular celebrities in the Telugu film industry, including megastar Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, and many others mourned the demise of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, with emotional posts made on their respective social media handles.

"Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం," wrote Chiranjeevi on his official Twitter handle.

Check out Chiranjeevi Konidela's Twitter post, below: