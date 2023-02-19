Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away: Jr NTR and Kalyanram reach his Mokila residence to pay their last respects

In a heartbreaking piece of news, Tollywood actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Sunday night, February 18. He was 39. He breathed his last yesterday at Bengaluru's Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, where he was admitted on January 27 after suffering cardiac arrest during a political rally in Kuppam town of Andhra Pradesh. Mortal remains of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna reached his residence in Mokila, Hyderabad and cousins Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram have arrived to pay their last respects. MP V Vijayasai Reddy, actor Murali Mohan and a few other celebs have also arrived to offer their last respects to the young actor. Grandson of the late legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao, Taraka Ratna was reportedly planning to follow in his grandfather's footsteps and contest in next year's Assembly elections in AP.

Video of Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram at Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's residence:



Celebrities share heartfelt posts on Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's demise: Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief." Allu Arjun too took to social media and penned a note offering condolences to Taraka Ratna's family and friends. "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon," the Pushpa actor tweeted. On knowing about the young actor's demise, Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"





