Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Passes Away: Jr NTR and Kalyanram reach his Mokila residence to pay their last respects
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on January 27 after suffering cardiac arrest during a political rally.
In a heartbreaking piece of news, Tollywood actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna passed away on Sunday night, February 18. He was 39. He breathed his last yesterday at Bengaluru's Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, where he was admitted on January 27 after suffering cardiac arrest during a political rally in Kuppam town of Andhra Pradesh.
Mortal remains of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna reached his residence in Mokila, Hyderabad and cousins Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram have arrived to pay their last respects. MP V Vijayasai Reddy, actor Murali Mohan and a few other celebs have also arrived to offer their last respects to the young actor. Grandson of the late legendary actor N.T. Rama Rao, Taraka Ratna was reportedly planning to follow in his grandfather's footsteps and contest in next year's Assembly elections in AP.
Video of Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram at Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's residence:
Celebrities share heartfelt posts on Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's demise:
Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #TarakaRatna. Gone way too soon brother... My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief."
Allu Arjun too took to social media and penned a note offering condolences to Taraka Ratna's family and friends. "Heartbroken to learn of the passing away of #TarakaRatna garu. Gone to soon," the Pushpa actor tweeted.
On knowing about the young actor's demise, Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon! Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace!"
What happened to Nandamuri Taraka Ratna?
For the unversed, Taraka Ratna, the young member of the Nandamuri family suffered a cardiac arrest on 27 January 2023 during the launch of Nara Lokesh's padayatra, Yuvagalam. He was immediately taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru. Following the cardiac arrest, he slipped into a coma and was said to be in critical condition since then.
He was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's show, 9 Hours. Ratna made his debut with the film Okato Number Kurraadu (2002), written and produced by K. Raghavendra Rao.
Also Read| Nandamuri Taraka Ratna no more: Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and others pay tribute to Jr NTR’s cousin
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more