Nandamuri Taraka Ratna's mother cries inconsolably at the funeral of her son in Hyderabad

The video of the mother's pain seeing her son has touched netizens' hearts on the internet. Tarak's mother couldn't stop weeping and holding him. The entire Nandamuri family is shattered and is grieving the untimely demise of Taraka Ratna.

Taraka Ratna , a young member of the Nandamuri family, passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. The actor's mortal remains are currently kept for homage at his residence in Hyderabad and the entire Nandamuri family is heartbroken with this huge loss. A video of his mother crying inconsolably while watching her son's mortal has surfaced on the Internet.

Taraka Ratna's death

Taraka Ratna's funeral will take place today evening. His mortal is currently kept for fans and celebs to homage at The Telugu Film Chamber in Hyderabad. Jr NTR, his wife Pranathi, Kalyan Ram, Venkatesh, and others went for the last rites. According to reports, Tarak Ratna's wife Alekhya Reddy is in shock over his demise and fell ill. She is currently in a lethargic state as she has not eaten anything in the last two days while taking care of their two daughters and a son.

For the unversed, last month, Taraka Ratna collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a road show of a political event. He was taken to Bengaluru for treatment at the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Science. Although he was responding to the treatment, he remained critical. After 20 days of being hospitalized, he took his last breath on February 19. He was just 39 years old.

Nandamuri Taraka Ratna was the son of Nandamuri Mohana Krishna and the grandson of legendary actor-politician NT Rama Rao. He was the nephew of Nandamuri Balakrishna, and the cousin of some of the most popular members of the contemporary Telugu film industry, including Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, and politician Nara Lokesh.