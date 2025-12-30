Nandini CM passes away in her PG Room at Bengaluru

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an actor's demise.

Kannada-Tamil television actress Nandini CM, aged 26, has passed away at a paying guest accommodation in Kengeri, Bengaluru, on the night of December 28, 2025. Authorities from Kengeri Police have registered an Unnatural Death Report, and are investigating the circumstances surrounding her passing. The incident was reported to police the following morning around 9:15 am on December 29, 2025.

Nandini had been residing on the second floor of the PG facility in Kengeri since August 2025. The actress had completed her PUC education in Ballari in 2018 and later enrolled in an engineering course at RR Institute, Hesaraghatta. However, driven by her passion for acting, she discontinued regular college and underwent formal acting training in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. Since 2019, Nandini had appeared in several Kannada television serials and had also starred in Tamil shows, establishing herself as a talented performer.

Nandini CM's work

Her notable works include Kannada serials such as Jeeva Hoovage, Neenaade Na, Sangharsha, and Madhumaga, as well as the lead role in the Tamil serial Gauri. At the time of the incident, she had returned late to her PG after meeting a friend. When she did not respond to calls, the friend contacted the PG staff, who found her unresponsive in her room. Police confirmed her passing at the scene. A diary allegedly belonging to Nandini was recovered, which reportedly contained her reflections on her career and her desire to continue pursuing acting.

Nandini’s mother, GR Basavarajeshwari, has reportedly filed a complaint seeking further investigation into the circumstances. Authorities are examining the case carefully, though any official statement has not been made regarding other factors linked to her death. Fans and colleagues from the Kannada and Tamil television industries have expressed their shock and grief over the loss of the young actress, remembering her for her talent and dedication to her craft.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

ALSO READ: Ithiri Neram OTT Release: When and where to watch Roshan Mathew, Zarin Shihab’s romantic drama online